NuCypher Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.65 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $5,311.81 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

