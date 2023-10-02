Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 12,231,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,605,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

