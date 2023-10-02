Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 71 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $254.20. 246,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,712. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

