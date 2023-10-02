Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

