Northern Financial Advisors Inc Takes $160,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $937,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.35. 15,719,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,276,754. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

