Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,684. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.22 and its 200-day moving average is $467.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

