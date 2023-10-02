Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 3,190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. 690,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,201. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

