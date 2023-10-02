Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,617. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.