Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 131,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 609,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,288. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

