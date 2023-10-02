Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.94. 60,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

