Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,149,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 353,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.