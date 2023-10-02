Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 893,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

