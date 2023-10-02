Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after buying an additional 878,009 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,213. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.