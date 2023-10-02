SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.14

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 268775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,461,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 1,270,483 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,353,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

