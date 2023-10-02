Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Up to $37.16

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $38.84. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 497,865 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

