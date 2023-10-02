Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.68. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 451 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLK

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.