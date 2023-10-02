Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.20. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 4,391 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $72,073 over the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.