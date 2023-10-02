Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.56. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Pharming Group Stock Up 8.8 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.