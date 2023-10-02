Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.56. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

