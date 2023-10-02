Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.77

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Minerva Surgical Stock Down 13.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Surgical
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.