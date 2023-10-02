Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.77

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 10521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Minerva Surgical Stock Down 13.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $506.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 280,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

