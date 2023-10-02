Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.74

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 2285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
