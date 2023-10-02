BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.36

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 86264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $737.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.54.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

