AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.94

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.20. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 830,660 shares changing hands.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

