SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.60

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 23490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

