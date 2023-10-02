AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 114441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after buying an additional 6,535,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,608,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at $26,519,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.