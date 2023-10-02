Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.37

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.37 and last traded at C$12.37, with a volume of 3559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.12. The company has a market cap of C$552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

