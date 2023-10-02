ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.50. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,570,965 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

