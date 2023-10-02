Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.87

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 174956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OTLY

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.