First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.43

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 9076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

