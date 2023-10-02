First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.43

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 9076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
