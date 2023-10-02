SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.02

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 110373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

