FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.83

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 42477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

