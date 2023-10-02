Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 15.8%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. Kinaxis has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $145.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

