Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Drops By 9.8%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock remained flat at $7.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LCSHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lancashire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Lancashire from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.18) to GBX 680 ($8.30) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lancashire from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

