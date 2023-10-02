Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,892,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 2,425,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 1,499,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

