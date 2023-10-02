Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,057,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,297.0 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $17.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $22.95.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

About Kyowa Kirin

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.