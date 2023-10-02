Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 1,057,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,297.0 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
Kyowa Kirin stock remained flat at $17.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Kyowa Kirin has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $22.95.
About Kyowa Kirin
