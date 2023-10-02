Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
