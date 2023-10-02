Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LYSDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,856. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

