Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LIFZF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 0.1 %

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.72. 38,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.