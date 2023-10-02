KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

KATITAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KTITF remained flat at C$17.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.50. KATITAS has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

KATITAS Company Profile

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

