Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Drops By 13.8%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.
