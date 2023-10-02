Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
MSBHF traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
