Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

MSBHF traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

