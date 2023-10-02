Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,541. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

