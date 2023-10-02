Morgan Stanley Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $48.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.0 %

MUR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 302,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,269. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $53,608,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $43,711,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 487.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.