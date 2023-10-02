Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $125.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 724,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,324. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

