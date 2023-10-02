Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.12.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.0 %

KNX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 611,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,013. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $16,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.