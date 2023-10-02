Morgan Stanley Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $47.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. 724,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,460. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

