Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $358.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.93. The company had a trading volume of 156,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,828. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $250.38 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $6,042,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $22,666,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $22,967,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

