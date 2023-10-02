Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

HTLD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 65,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 66,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 66,048 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $982,133.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,783.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.