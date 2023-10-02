Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,380. The company has a market capitalization of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.