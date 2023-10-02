Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULCC. Citigroup lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 4.1 %

ULCC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 479,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,596. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.