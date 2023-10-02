General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GD traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $223.26. The stock had a trading volume of 255,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

