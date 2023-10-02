Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. 558,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.70.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

